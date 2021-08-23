Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 12,111 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,708 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,736 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $48.94 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

