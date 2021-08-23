Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 106 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 796,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $283,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

DRI opened at $139.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.98 and a twelve month high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

