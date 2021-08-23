Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.63. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

