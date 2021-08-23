Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 166,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $124,834,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

