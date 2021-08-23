Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $747,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,449,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,399,000 after buying an additional 508,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,093,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 202.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 323,914 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $5,800,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25,721.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,113 shares during the period.

IVLU opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

