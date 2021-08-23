Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $158.35 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

