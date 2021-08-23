Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total transaction of C$630,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,456 shares in the company, valued at C$4,394,030.16.

Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$596,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$634,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.24.

WDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

