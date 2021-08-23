Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,474.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.