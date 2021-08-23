Brokerages Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.43). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12).

RIDE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $925.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

