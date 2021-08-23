Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.96 ($28.19) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.96.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

