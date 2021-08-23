Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 66.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of LANC opened at $186.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

