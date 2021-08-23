18 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,530.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,447.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,563.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

