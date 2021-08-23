Allworth Financial LP Makes New $65,000 Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $16.64 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.