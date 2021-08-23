Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Church & Dwight worth $72,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.5% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 107.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 176,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

