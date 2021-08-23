Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $70,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $836,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $188.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $192.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

