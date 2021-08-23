Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $191.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

