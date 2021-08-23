Huntington National Bank Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 260.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

