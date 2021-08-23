Insider Buying: Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Buys C$15,632.50 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 84,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$15,632.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,109,980 shares in the company, valued at C$5,940,346.30.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton acquired 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,462.50.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Antonio Canton bought 76,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Antonio Canton purchased 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,687.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton acquired 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton acquired 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton bought 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

GRC stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.64 million and a P/E ratio of -27.86. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

