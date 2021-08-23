Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $83.06 Million Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $83,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,466 shares of company stock worth $206,416. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

