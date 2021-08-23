Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,823 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $87,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BIO opened at $780.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $690.72. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $783.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.