Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

AJX stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $311.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 13.1% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 59,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

