Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.57. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $103.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

