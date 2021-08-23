Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 6,759 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $2,419,789.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,944,443.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark R. Ciarfella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00.

SBA Communications stock opened at $362.16 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $364.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.47. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

