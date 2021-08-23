Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,813,000 after buying an additional 949,381 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 217,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 161,795 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,691,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

