Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $124.85 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

