Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,372 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in American Tower by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $290.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.94. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,246 shares of company stock worth $2,301,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Truist upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.