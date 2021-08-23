Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 261 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

