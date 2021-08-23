Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after buying an additional 61,343 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,016,000 after buying an additional 43,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

