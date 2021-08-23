Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

