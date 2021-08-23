Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 77 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in CME Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,313,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CME Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group stock opened at $198.36 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.