Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 206.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 239,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $129.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

