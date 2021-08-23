24,091 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.19. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

