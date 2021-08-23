Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.81. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

