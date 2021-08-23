Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 342 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Lands’ End by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LE opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.