Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $368.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $376.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

