Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 220,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.