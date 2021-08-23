Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

MSFT opened at $304.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

