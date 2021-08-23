Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,348 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,214 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $152.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.87. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

