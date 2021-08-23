Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 644 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $59.93 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

