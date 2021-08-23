Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

