Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,745 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

ACM stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.