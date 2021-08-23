Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 466 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

