Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
