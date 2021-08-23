Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

