Robert J. Ben Sells 6,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $7.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.