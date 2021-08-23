Robert J. Ben Sells 6,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at $344,021.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ RELL opened at $7.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
Richardson Electronics Company Profile
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
