Daniel John Blondal Buys 10,000 Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.34 per share, with a total value of C$33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,659,300.

NNO opened at C$4.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96. Nano One Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

