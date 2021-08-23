AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Purchases A$64,200.00 in Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$64,200.00 ($45,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 575.71.

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company offers financial advice and platform administration services, unit linked superannuation products, and retirement income and managed investment products for individuals; and residential mortgages, residential and investment property home loans, deposits, transaction banking services, SMSF products, and loans to AMP-aligned financial adviser practices through digital, online, and phone channels, as well as through financial advisers and home loan brokers.

