$1.71 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 278.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.