$1.71 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 278.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

