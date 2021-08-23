Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,454,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,254,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

