Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.88 on Monday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.
Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR).
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.