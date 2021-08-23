Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.88 on Monday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

