QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 94.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QAD were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 163.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA opened at $87.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

QADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.